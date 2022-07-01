Buchanan County sights
Local and low-cost
There are plenty of sights to see close to home, according to Buchanan County Tourism Director Rob Heilmann, which can help keep vacation costs down. Here are some of his suggestions:
Illinois Central Depot Museum, 1111 5th Ave. NE, Independence. Indoor museum, plus a locomotive, cargo car and caboose outside. Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-5p.m., weekends by appt. until further notice. 319-334-3439, www.travelbuchanan.com.
Heartland Acres Agribition Center, 2600 Swan Lake Blvd., Independence. Museum that looks at the past, present and future of agriculture. Interactive. Mon.–Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sun. Noon-2 p.m. Adults $5,
youth (5-17) $5, children 4 and under free. (319) 332-0123, www.heartlandacresusa.com.
The Wapsipinicon Mill Museum, 100 1st St. W, Independence. Interprets grist milling from 1879 to 1940s and features many original items. Mid May-mid Sept., Tues.-Sun. 12-4 p.m. or by appt. Free self-guided tours, donations welcome. 319-334-4616, www.silosandsmokestacks.org/attraction/wapsipinicon-museum/.
Cedar Rock State Park/Frank Lloyd Wright House, 2611 Quasqueton Diagonal Blvd., Independence. One of the architect’s most complete designs. Tours available Wed.-Sun.10 a.m-3 p.m. Reservations required. Please email or call: cedar_rock@dnr.iowa.gov, 319-934-3572. Donation from $5. https://friendsofcedarrock.org/
Fontana Park, 9 miles north of Independence on Hwy 150. Interpretive nature center, wildlife display, cabins, camping, biking, canoeing/kayaking, fishing, hiking, cross-country skiing. Park open year-round 6 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Interpretive Nature Center Mon.-Tues. 8 a.m.-noon; Wed.-Fri. 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4:30 p.m.; weekends 1-4 p.m. (5 p.m. in summer). 319-636-2617, www.mycountyparks.com/County/Buchanan/Park/Fontana-Park.aspx
Amish Country/Fairbank-Amish Boulevard, County road W13 south from Hwy 281, east of Fairbank near Hazleton. Conservative Old Order Amish settlement of approximately 800. Photos of residents prohibited. Almost 50 businesses open to the public, typically Mon.-Sat. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Get map at www.travelbuchanan.com/uploads/1/2/2/8/122807377/amish_map.pdf.
Iowa’s Largest Frying Pan, 800-850 Main St., Brandon. Built in 2004 to help promote the town’s annual Cowboy Breakfast fundraiser. Probably the second- or third-largest frying pan in the world. Open 24 hours. www.visitiowa.org/business/iowas-largest-frying-pan-annual-cowboy-breakfast.html