To the Editor:
All the Buchanan County Supervisors identify as registered Republicans.
On 10/1/2022 the Buchanan County Republican Central Committee authored a LTE indicating enthusiastic support for the Constitutional Sheriff movement from their party in this county. I would suspect that all the Supervisors are appraised of this endorsement and support of their own committee.
The issue of Constitutional Sheriffs movement remains relevant due to the quiet talk and sign displays around the County.
The Board of Supervisors has been furnished with legal information stating that the designation “Constitutional Sheriff” and “Second Amendment Sanctuary County” has no meaning what so ever under law and is merely a political statement. The legal direction provided indicate the concept of either issue is frivolous.
The Supervisors inability to act in accordance with the legal information provided to them as a Board is contradictory to Constitutional order and their oath of office. If you want to view the legal information they have been given, ask a Supervisor for the email. They may want to release it to the public.
I am wondering why at least two Supervisors have commented in support of the Constitutional Sheriff in small gatherings (Republican) but are reluctant to openly announce their commitments to all their constituents when asked? The smell of something rotten is present. This is a small community with very few secrets. I thought the Supervisor who are paid almost $50,000 would be more responsive to constituents. I would not dare to ask about the cost over-runs on the old Ford garage. Probably more silence.
I am told these positions historically have been apolitical but, these Supervisors have chosen a decisive path.
Dan Freeman
Independence