INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors selected Don Shonka as the new Chair for 2022 at the first meeting of the calendar year. Gary Gissel was selected as Chair Pro Tem. Clayton Ohrt was Chair this past year and remains on the Board.
Among the decisions made coming into the new year several board appointments were made, including:
Linda Walthart – Pioneer Cemetery Commission, December 2024
Linda Walthart – Compensation Commission, Owner/Operator Agriculture Property
Daniel Sperfslage – Board of Adjustment, December 2026
Mike Robinson – Zoning Commission, December 2026
Katherine M. Cole – Zoning Commission, December 2026
Joan O’Loughlin-Good – Zoning Commission, December 2026
Josh Bowden – Public Health Board, December 2024
Trisha Kress – Public Health Board, December 2024
William Reedy – Pioneer Cemetery Commission, December 2024
The Supervisors also approved their own committee appointments for 2022 and approved the Master Matrix that impact animal confinement and manure processing policies.
Discussions began late December and will continue this coming Monday regarding federal Covid-19 vaccination mandates.
Buchanan County Tourism (BCT) also approached the Supervisors in the fall about documentation discovered stating a former Board of Supervisors from the 1990s decided to financially support the Illinois Central Depot. The covenant was researched by the Buchanan County Auditor, Buchanan County Attorney, and the State Historical Society. At a December meeting Ohrt gave an update on the situation stating he received an email stating once the property was transferred to Buchanan County Tourism it released Buchanan County from the covenant. He added he would be in a meeting in early January to process formal documentation. Buchanan County Tourism representatives attended the Jan. 3 meeting to request $73,000 to fund FY 2022 activities.
They stated BCT does not receive any funds from the Hotel/Motel tax and they are looking to fund and support a fulltime Director position. They reviewed their accomplishments, membership, leadership changes, and plans for area outreach. In 2020 they recorded 2,676 hours of volunteer time, which translates into a 1.5 full time equivalent professional position. BCT claims the position would generate revenue for the area in the long run.
They also stated Buchanan County was the only county in northeast Iowa to not have a director. They also provided data showing the economic benefit to Buchanan County.
Tourism representative Katie Hund stated the group has requested American Rescue Plan
(ARP) funds. Supervisor Gissel reported that ARP could not be used for tourism.
The board took the information under advisement and took no action as they will be discussing the budget in coming weeks.
Other topics discussed included a possible Resolution in support of a Legislative proposal to levy a tax in support of Emergency Services, such as fire and ambulance.
The Board also met with Josh Demmer, a Manchester based architect, about plans to remodel the former Rydell building across from the Independence elementary schools. The building was purchased last year to house the Public Health Department, storage for Emergency Management, and possibly a community meeting room. Demmer is to proceed with design ideas and costs that can be implemented as the future budget will allow.
The Board meets again Monday. Among the Agenda items are a review of a draft COVID-19 policy, law enforcement contracts, more board and commission appointments, and a discussion with Julie Davison, Community Services Director, on fund balance projects.