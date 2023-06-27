INDEPENDENCE – An hour into the now annual Veterans Dinner hosted by the Buchanan County Veterans Affairs at VFW Post 2440, there was a steady stream of Veterans coming into the building.
The dinner, which was catered by the Buchanan County Cattlemen’s Association, was designed to bring in Veterans and educate them about the benefits that are available to them.
Patti Meyer, Veterans Service Officer for Buchanan County and one of the people instrumental in the set-up of the event, could be heard exclaiming all night that she loves her Veterans.
According to Meyer before the first hour was up, more supplies were needed because the turnout was so great. Meyer says that everyone she spoke with was so grateful for the event.
Veteran Bob Hughes was one of the many who were grateful for Meyer’s efforts.
“It is a good event I have been to every one they have had,” said Hughes. “Hopefully the other Veterans in attendance get help from Patti, that’s what it is about. I’m a member of this VFW so it’s important that everyone here gets educated.”
According to Hughes, Meyer is one of the best at what she does, which was evident from the turnout.
“I think this one is busier than the last few years,” said Hughes. “Maybe because it’s inside, the last few were outside.”
Hughes says that Veterans of all ages need the help provided by the Buchanan County Veteran’s Affairs.
“It’s important to Veterans just coming back they should go to Veteran’s Affairs to get help,” said Hughes.
Another Veteran in attendance doubling as a member of Post 2440 was Dan Crawford and his wife Ruth.
According to Crawford, he and his wife also have both attended the event for the past few years.
“We call it All Services Night,” said Crawford. “It is usually the week after our monthly meeting. We invite any Veteran; it is a social affair.”
Crawford says that in Independence, Veterans are lucky for all the care they receive.
“We have a VFW Post and American Legion Post and the Buchanan County Veterans Affairs right here in town,” said Crawford. “All are well represented, and they try to meet the needs of Veterans.”
Being a member of the VFW Post 2440, Crawford says he has utilized the opportunities presented by the Veteran’s Administration.
“The biggest thing I’ve utilized was the chance to go to Iowa City and be tested for Agent Orange,” said Crawford. “As far as Veteran’s benefits, I used the GI Bill to get my engineering degree at ISU.”
Taking a look around at the Veterans mingling with each other and eating, Crawford says there was a good crowd and that he and his wife enjoy the event.