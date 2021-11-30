It was much later than normal, but the Iowa Legislature adopted on Oct. 28 the brand new legislative and congressional maps that will be effective for the 2022 midterm and gubernatorial election.
Usually done during the regular legislative session in the spring, the Legislature met in a second special session to approve the second draft of the maps drawn every 10 years based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The delay was due to the longer than normal decennial population counts due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Senate approved the maps on a 48-1 vote, with State Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, voting for it. The House followed with a 93-2 approval, with Rep. Chad Engels, R-Randalia, also saying “yes” on the bill. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the bill regarding the maps on Nov. 4.
With the adoption of the new maps, all of Buchanan County will be in Senate District 34, along with all of Delaware County, all but the northern four townships of Fayette County, Cascade Township and the City of Cascade in Dubuque County and seven townships and the cities of Raymond and Dunkerton in Black Hawk County.
Meanwhile, Buchanan County is divided between two House districts in the plan. The cities of Independence, Winthrop, Quasqueton, Rowley and Brandon along with Westburg, Sumner, Liberty, Fremont, Middlefield, Jefferson, Homer, Cono and Newton townships are in House District 67 with the Cascade area and Delaware County, while the cities of Fairbank, Hazleton, Stanley, Aurora, Jesup and Lamont and the Fairbank, Hazleton, Buffalo, Madison, Perry, Washington and Byron townships will join the Fayette and Black Hawk county portions in House District 68.
With the shifts, Engels avoided being placed in the same district as a colleague, so he would represent House District 68. Meanwhile, the southeast corner of Buchanan County was in House District 95, while Delaware County was in House 96. Those representatives, Republicans Charlie McClintock and Lee Hein, were shifted southward into new House 83 and House 66, respectively. House 83 is mostly rural Linn County surrounding the Cedar Rapids metro, while House 66 is all of Jones County and a majority of Jackson County.
However, Johnson, who currently represents Senate District 32 that has most of Buchanan and Fayette counties, northern Black Hawk County and all of Bremer County, was slid into a potential match up with Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, who currently represents Senate 48.
So on Oct. 29, the day after the passage of the maps, Johnson announced he would run for the vacant House District 67.
“I have enjoyed my time in the Iowa Senate delivering conservative results for Iowa like tax relief, reducing the size of government, balancing the budget, and supporting law enforcement,” Johnson said in a statement. “I will take those same priorities to the Iowa House to make Iowa the best state in the country.”
Johnson served in Senate District 32 for two terms after defeating then-Sen. Brian Schoenjahn, D-Arlington, by a 20% margin in 2016 and Pam Egli, a Democrat from Waverly, by 22 points last year.
The even-numbered Senate districts are elected during presidential-election years, so the new Senate District 34 will not be on the ballot. Zumbach will complete his term in the new district.
Meanwhile, the congressional districts have a bit of a shift. While Butler County remains in the same district geographically, the Legislative Services Agency, which draws the maps every 10 years on a non-partisan basis, renamed the district to the 2nd Congressional District.
Buchanan County joins 21 other counties in northeast, north-central and central Iowa in the new district, which expanded slightly to the west and south. U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, would remain as the representative of the district, but she is being challenged by State Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha.
INDEE WARDS HAVING SLIGHT CHANGES
After the Legislature finished with its redistricting, cities across the state that have ward representation had 60 days to redraw their voting boundaries. The Independence City Council on Nov. 22 voted to set a public hearing during the Dec. 13 meeting to amend the wards and precincts map.
According to a comparison to the plans in the council packet from the Nov. 22 meeting agenda and the current maps, there would be changes mostly to Wards 3, 4 and 5. Ward 4 would expand across the Wapsipinicon River by about two blocks into Ward 5, and Ward 5 would shift about 16 square blocks westward into Ward 3.
The population counts would have Ward 1 in the northeast portion of town having 1,218 residents, Ward 2 in the east-central portion at 1,212, Ward 3 stretching along the south side of town along U.S. Highway 2 at 1,187, Ward 4 in the north-central part of the city at 1,231, and Ward 5 in the west side at 1,216.