A nice crowd was on hand on March 4th at the Buchanan County Fairgrounds event center to enjoy a delicious meal served by Fat Chef’s Catering of Winthrop.
After the meal, club president John Kortenkamp began the evening program with a remembrance of Al McGraw and Jim Beatty. Both were very active members in many of the club’s programs and they will be missed by all.
President Kortenkamp informed those in attendance of the many programs that the proceeds from this banquet will help support: Hunter Safety, Independence Bass Club, area archery programs, and Conservation Scholarships, just to name a few. Supporting businesses and donors were thanked for their continued support along with Hides for Hunter Safety sponsor Rick Hemseth and the supporting businesses: Dan’s Locker-Earlville, Fairbank Locker, Mark’s Locker, Newhall Locker, Oran Locker, Ruzicka’s Meat, Tipton Locker, and Winthrop Locker.
All youth in attendance were eligible for a number of prizes given out by Mike Adams from many generous donors. The evening concluded with a live auction by Emmett Donnelly and many nice raffle prizes were given away.