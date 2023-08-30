WINTHROP – AJ Riniker is in his 12th year at the helm of the Buccaneers Cross Country teams. The 2023 season looks bright for the boys and girls as they have the highest numbers through 7th-12th grade that they have ever had.
Senior Noah Valenzuela will lead the boys this season after qualifying for the state meet the last two years. Valenzuela opens the season as the 23rd-ranked runner in Class 1A.
Coach Riniker says that senior Hayden Nelson has pushed Valenzuela in practice and Nelson looks to make a name for himself this season. Nelson is in his second year of running.
Promising Newcomers include freshman Trenton Elledge and freshman Landry Nelson.
The East Buchanan girls team returns five starters from a year ago including sophomores Macy Kelchen, Kreighton Peck and Lindsay Beyer. Also returning are juniors Abbie Crawford and Destiny Krum.
Newcomers include four sport athlete Andelyn Cabalka, a junior standout who placed 2nd in the long jump last track season and was a state wrestling qualifier. An athlete who will compete in whatever she does. Also new to cross country, freshman Emily Cook.
The girls have a full team and should compete nicely. The boys have four that should compete in every meet but are still looking for one or two runners to fill the boys squad.