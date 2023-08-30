WINTHROP – Head Coach Jerry Alden returns for his 23rd season at East Buchanan and the football team is set to have another good year under his leadership.
Two consecutive years of hosting a playoff game for the Buccaneers and this season should be the same goal with tons of talent returning.
The Buccaneers finished with a 9-2 record in 2022, losing in the quarterfinals to eventual state champion Grundy Center.
With all Buccaneer teams it always starts up front and being able to run the football to set up play action. The Bucs lost two 3-year starting lineman from last year but have a number of guys with starting experience returning.
Coach Alden feels with what they have returning up front — including the Tight Ends — they can be just as good running the football as last year when the Buccaneers rushed for over 4000 yards.
Cody Fox – a 6’5”, 285-pound offensive lineman — is a two-time ELITE 1st-Team All-Stater. Fox is a 2024 Iowa commit and the nation’s top offensive line recruit. He had 9 sacks last season and 63 tackles and will demand opponent attention at all times.
“Normally when you lose a 1000-yard rusher like we did this last year (Ryland Cornell) you tend to get a little nervous about who is going to step up to fill that role,” said Alden, “but we return two other athletes in Tanner Thurn and Hunter Bowers who both went for over 1000 yards last year as well and we have some others waiting for their chance as well.”
Overall, the Buccaneers return 8 starters on offense and 9 on a defense that held all but two opponents to less than 100 yds rushing per game, so they have quite a bit of experience coming back. The defense will be led by senior All-State Linebacker Tanner Thurn, who flies to the ball and plays physical. Thurn is in his 3rd year starting in the middle of the defense.
Thurn was an All-Stater at linebacker but will be a workhorse at the running back position again in 2023. Thurn rushed for 1474 yards and 21 touchdowns.
The Buccaneers offense will run the ball – that is no surprise to anyone. Senior Hunter Bowers returns after rushing for 1098 yards in 2022. He is a jack-of-all-trades and will run it and catch it. Bowers was a 2nd-Team All-State Utility in 2022. He also had 5 interceptions.
Senior Trystin Russell will return for his 2nd year as starting quarterback. Although he only threw the ball 32 times all season, 7 of those were for touchdowns. Russell never turned the ball over.
Also Returning starters for the Buccaneers are:
Carter Wilgenbusch-JR 2022 2nd-Team All-District DL (28 tackles)
Clay Wilgenbusch-JR 2022 2nd-Team All-District OL (33 tackles)
Gavin Reck-JR 2022 2nd-Team All-District LB (44 tackles)
Caleb Dirks-SR OL/DL
Todd Dawes-JR DB/RB
Cameron Graham-JR LB/RB
Other Returning Letterwinners:
Derrick Lindsay-SR OL/DL
Coltyn Torres-SR RB/DB
Riley Melka-JR TE/DE
Keegan Wilgenbusch-JR OL/DL
Promising Newcomers:
Noah Valenzuela-SR RB/DB (athlete)
Jack Gericke-FR TE/DE (athlete)
In 2023, the Bucs will play in an eight-team district that includes five teams from last season. Gone is South Winneshiek and entering District 4 is North Cedar and Postville. Back again are North Linn (District Champion in 2022), Starmont, Maquoketa Valley, Clayton Ridge, and Bellevue.
Postville has not won a game since 2020, going 0-8 for three consecutive seasons. Maquoketa Valley was a playoff qualifier in 2022, losing in the first round to Columbus. The Wildcats finished 5-4 on the year and will have all their weapons back after graduating just 3 starters. Bellevue finished 4-5 but also made the playoffs last season, losing to Alburnett in the first round. They had a 13-0 lead in that game and returns the most starters in the district. North Linn has been a state qualifier the past two seasons and beat the Buccaneers last year 14-8, winning the district. The Lynx finished 9-2 after a quarterfinal’s loss to eventual runner-up West Hancock. North Cedar has won one game in the past three seasons, finishing 1-8 in 2022. Starmont also finished 1-8 in 2022 but will have all their weapons back this season after graduating just 5 seniors. Clayton Ridge went 2-7 in 2022 and their top performers have all graduated from last season.
“Like all small schools we must stay injury free because most of our guys are playing both ways so if 1 guy goes down you don’t just lose that one position as he probably plays on both sides of the ball as well as special teams,” added Alden, “We will learn a lot about ourselves week 1 in our only non-district game when we step up a class to face Sumner Fredericksburg who returns most of their team and I think will be one of the better 1A teams in the state.”
Comments from Coach Alden on the District race: “A New Year and district brings the best out of everyone and I think our district will be pretty good as a lot of really good athletes return from multiple teams that we will see. We kept quite a few of the same teams as we had last year in the district, so we are familiar with most as some have new coaches as well. I’m an old school coach who has always believed that until you knock off the district champs then they should be the pick to win the district and the last two years North Linn has done that and gave us our only district loss in those two years. I also think Bellevue returns the most of any team in the district and they have an offense that can cause you fits. Maq Valley has a new head coach but definitely not new to the program and I think he will have them playing at another level from last year. Where do we fit in, I think if we stay healthy, we can be one of those contenders at the top, but we have to stay focused on the work it takes each day to get there. We have to have not only a championship mindset but a championship work ethic.” – Jerry Alden
This will be an interesting year in class A as the 2023 state champion Grundy Center has moved up a class to 1A — but make no mistake, they will be in the hunt to win the 1A title as they are loaded.
There will be some strong teams in class A. Coach Alden adds that he looks for teams like Columbus Junction to be really solid again as well as West Hancock, Lynnville Sully, Woodbury Central and a newcomer moving down a class in ACGC who was 7-3 last year in 1A.