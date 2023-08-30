WINTHROP – Head Coach Andrea Young enters her 3rd season leading the Buccaneers volleyball team. The Buccaneers graduated several seniors from last seasons
6-24 record but look to improve on that with a core of returning starters and newcomers.
Returning Starters:
Jaeden Hellenthal – SR This will be Hellenthal’s third year on the varsity squad as an Outside Hitter.
“She has great vision for the court and executes well off the set,” said Coach Young, “Jaeden was out late in the season last year due to an ankle injury and we are excited to have her back in the lineup for this year’s starting team.”
Eden Brady – SR Brady will be a starter as the Middle Hitter this season.
“She does a great job of making each touch on the set an offensive play, no matter where it is on the court,” adds Coach Young, “She will be playing a full rotation this season and contributing to the team in the back row as well.”
Laynee Hogan – JR Hogan is an all-around player.
“Her quickness allows her to scrap up any loose plays on the floor and keep the ball alive,” said Coach Young, “We expect her to be a defensive force this year as well, after finishing the season last year as our top two blocker.”
Jasmin Gile – JR Gile started as a Right Hitter last season however will be playing as a Middle Hitter this year.
“She has strong hands up on the block,” added Coach Young, “and we look for her to shut down a number of opponent hitters this season.”
Isabelle Dolan – SR Dolan has great strength in her passing abilities and does an excellent job passing up the ball to jump start the offense.
“We expect her to make a big difference in our serve receive this season and contribute to many great plays,” said Young.
Kate Dolan – SO Returning as the leading setter, Dolan does a great job of working the ball across the net and being a leader on the court. “We look forward to the growth she will bring to our offensive,” adds Young.
Promising Newcomers:
Brenna Chesmore – JR Chesmore is starting as Outside Hitter this season.
“Though new to the varsity squad this year, she brings a confident presence and plays as a veteran,” said Coach Young, “We look forward to see her success grow with her first-year varsity start.”
Cheyenne Beeh – JR Beeh is a natural leader on the floor.
“She conducts traffic and helps direct in each play that happens,” said Young, “With a natural eye for reading the other side of the floor, we expect her to come away with a number of digs this season.”
Strengths of this year’s team:
“We have a great atmosphere from all athletes in the gym this season and I think that will translate well into competition where there will be strong collaboration between the players. We have a number of new positions filled this season after graduating several seniors, but even with a brand-new team we look sharp starting off the season and expect to come away with a handful of W’s the next couple weeks.” — Coach Andrea Young
Top teams Bucs will face this season:
Lisbon and Springville
The Lady Bucs will face a number of tough teams at the Cascade Tournament and Gladbrook-Reinbeck Tournament as well.
Assistant coaches: Jill Wilgenbusch