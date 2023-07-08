COGGON – Wednesday, July 5, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers baseball team advances to the District Finals with an upset win over Nashua-Plainfield 10-4 on Wednesday night.
Senior Ryland Cornell was steady on the mound for the Bucs, giving up just 3 earned runs over 7 innings, striking out 9 batters along the way. Cornell gave up 6 hits and walked 4.
Offensively, the Bucs patience at the plate paid off with 7 walks and they reached base a total of 22 times. An explosion of runs in the sixth inning put this game away for the Bucs when 6 runs came across making the score 9-2.
Sophomore Will Hansen was 3 for 5 with a double and a run batted in, while eighth-graders Keenan Pals and Brady Van Scoyoc each had RBI’s – Pals had 2 hits and Van Scoyoc drove in 3. Senior Chance Beeh went 2 for 4.
BOX SCORE: Will Hansen 3-5 2RUNS 2B RBI, Keenan Pals 2-3 2RUNS 2B SAC BB CS, Ryland Cornell 2-5 2RUNS RBI ROE SB, Brady Van Scoyoc 1-4 3RBI SF BB 2ROE, Tanner Thurn 0-3 2BB SB, Jaden Peyton 0-5 RUN ROE, Chance Beeh 2-4 2B RBI, Brady Hogan 1-3 RUN RBI BB SB, Gram Erickson 0-1 RUN 2BB HBP SB, Tod Dawes 0-0 RUN 3SB
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
EB 1 0 0 0 2 6 1 10
N-P 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 4
The Bucs move to 13-9 on the season and will travel back to North Linn on Saturday for a District Finals matchup with North Linn (25-4).