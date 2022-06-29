WYOMING – Monday, June 27, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers baseball team has fallen on hard times as of late, losing their 10th consecutive game.
On Monday the Bucs traveled to face the Midland Eagles (7-15) and battled to the bitter end but fall 6-5.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
East Buch 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 5
Midland 0 1 0 1 2 2 0 6
The Bucs jumped out to an early 3-0 lead and led 4-1 after 4 innings – but 2 runs in the 5th and 6th innings gave the lead to the Eagles and they would hold on to win.
Junior Gram Erickson was on the mound for the Bucs and went 6 strong innings, giving up just 3 earned runs on 5 hits, but the defense behind him committed 4 errors and Erickson walked 5 batters, which resulted in the downfall. Erickson struck out 2 and hit one batter.
Sophomore Cody Fox had 2 hits and drove in a run while freshman Nathan Crawford had an RBI.
Tanner Thurn, So-C 1 for 4, RUN, double, ROE, SB
Ryland Cornell, Jr-LF 0 for 4
Aiden Cook, Sr-SS 1 for 4, RUN, SB
Will Hansen, Fr-CF 1 for 3, 2RUNS, BB, SB
Cody Fox, So-1B 2 for 3, RUN, RBI, BB
Chance Beeh, Jr-3B 4BB
Gram Erickson, Jr-P 0 for 4
Nathan Crawford, Fr-RF 1 for 4, RBI
Jaden Peyton, 0 for 3
The Bucs move to 3-13 on the season and were at Starmont (11-7) on Tuesday. Look for this game in Saturday’s paper.
