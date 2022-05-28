WINTHROP – Monday, May 23, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers baseball team opened the season with a sweep of the Springville Orioles on Monday night.
In game 1 the Bucs would score early and hold on for a 13-7 win. Junior Gram Erickson went 4 innings and gave up just 2 hits, striking out 7. Freshman Will Hansen gave up just 1 hit in 3 strong innings, striking out 4 batters.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Springville 0 0 4 0 3 0 0 7
East Buch 4 2 0 3 0 4 0 13
Junior shortstop, Jaden Peyton had 2 hits in 4 at-bats, knocking in 2 runs. Sophomore three bagger, Cody Fox had 2 RBI on a single and scored 3 runs. Sophomore Tanner Thurn went 1 for 3 and sophomore Logan Yearous had an RBI on a single. Erickson went 1 for 4 and junior Ryland Cornell added 2 hits and 2 RBI, scoring 3 times.
In game 2 the Bucs jumped all over Oriole pitching, scoring 4 runs in the first inning and 5 more in the second. They added 7 more runs in the third inning. The Bucs had 10 stolen bases as a team. Bucs would win 16-1.
1 2 3 4 5 T
Springville 0 0 1 0 0 1
East Buch 4 5 7 0 0 16
Ryland Cornell was on the bump for the Bucs and scattered just 4 hits over 3 and 2/3 innings. Cornell struck out 6 and walked 3.
Cornell was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI, including a double, while Jaden Peyton had a single and 2 RBI. Logan Yearous had 2 runs batted in. Cody Fox scored three times and knocked in a run with a single. Will Hansen was 1 for 1 with an RBI and scored 3 times.
ALBURNETT – Thursday, May 26, 2022: East Buchanan was on the road, traveling to Alburnett on Thursday night and ran into a buzz saw Pirates team. Alburnett would sweep the Bucs by scores of 16-6 and 10-1.
1 2 3 4 5 T
East Buch 0 1 0 0 5 6
Alburnett 8 0 1 0 7 16
In game 1 the Bucs had 6 hits. Ryland Cornell had 2 of the 6 hits, including a double. Cody Fox also had 2 hits; both were doubles. Peyton and freshman Nathan Crawford had the other two hits.
In game 2, Alburnett broke open a close game, scoring 3 in the fourth inning and adding 3 more in the fifth to win 10-1.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
East Buch 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Alburnett 2 0 1 3 3 1 0 10
The Bucs had just 3 hits in the contest. Cornell, Thurn and Hansen each had a single.
The Bucs are now 2-2 on the young season and will be home on Tuesday night when Calamus-Wheatland (3-0) come to town.
