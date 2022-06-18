WINTHROP – Thursday, June 16, 2022: The Bucs baseball team was home on Thursday night against Edgewood-Colesburg (7-8) for a Tri-Rivers matchup.
The Vikings would sweep the Bucs in two games, winning the first game 7-0 and taking the nightcap 10-4.
In game 1, the Bucs would have just one hit in the contest. Sophomore Cody Fox singled.
Junior Chance Beeh started and went 6 innings, surrendering 7 runs (4 earned) on 6 hits, striking out 6 batters.
Ryland Cornell, Jr-LF 0 for 2, BB
Aiden Cook, Sr-3B 0 for 3
Tanner Thurn, So-C 0 for 2, BB
Cody Fox, So-1B 1 for 3
Will Hansen, Fr-CF 0 for 3, ROE
Chance Beeh, Jr-P 0 for 3
Gram Erickson, Jr-2B 0 for 2
Kaden Peyton, Jr-SS 0 for 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Ed-Co 1 0 2 2 2 0 0 7
East Buch 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
In game 2, the Bucs bats were livelier, cracking 12 hits. Junior Ryland Cornell took the loss, going 4 innings and giving up 7 runs (3 earned) on 7 hits. Cornell struck out 3.
Cornell was good at the plate, collecting 3 hits, including a double and driving in a run. Fox, Hansen and Erickson each had 2 hits.
Ryland Cornell-P 3 for 4, RUN, double, RBI
Aiden Cook-3B 1 for 4, double, 2RBI,
Tanner Thurn-LF 0 for 4, RBI
Cody Fox-1B 2 for 4, ROE
Will Hansen-CF 2 for 3, HBP, SB
Chance Beeh-C 0 for 4
Nathan Crawford-RF 1 for 3, RUN
Gram Erickson-2B 2 for 3, RUN, double
Jaden Peyton-SS 1 for 2, RUN, SAC
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Ed-Co 3 0 0 0 4 2 1 10
East Buch 1 1 0 2 0 0 0 4
