PRESTON – Thursday, June 15, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers baseball team traveled to Easton Valley (7-4) on Thursday and came away with an 8-5 win.
The Bucs erased an early 5-0 River Hawks lead, scoring 4 runs in the 5th and 4 more in the 6th to win it.
Senior Ryland Cornell was on the hill for the Bucs, going 7 strong innings and giving up just 1 earned run on 5 hits. Cornell struck out 4 and walked 5. Cornell gets the win and is now 1-3 on the season with a 3.16 ERA.
Sophomore Will Hansen had a nice game at the plate, going 3 for 4 and a homer shy of the cycle. Hansen knocked in 2 runs. Eighth-grader Brady Van Scoyoc drove in 3 runs of his own and senior Gram Erickson went 2 for 3 with 2 RBI.
BOX SCORE: Will Hansen 3-4 2RUNS 2B 3B 2RBI ROE, Keenan Pals 2-3 RUN 2B RBI BB, Brady Van Scoyoc 1-4 3RBI, Ryland Cornell 1-4 2B SB, Chance Beeh 1-4, Tanner Thurn 0-4 RUN ROE, Jaden Peyton 1-3 RUN BB, Gram Erickson 2-3 RUN 2B 2RBI, Brady Hogan 2-3 2RUNS
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
EB 0 0 0 0 4 4 0 8
EV 0 3 2 0 0 0 0 5
The Bucs move to 8-6 on the season and will be at Central City (3-14) on Monday for a conference doubleheader.