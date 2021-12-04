WINTHROP – The short-handed Buccaneers opened their 2021-2022 season with a home Tri-Rivers Conference tilt against the Lisbon Lions.
The Bucs were without top scoring senior, Kaiden Gage and senior guard Adam Hackett. Hackett will be lost for the year due to a foot injury sustained in the football semi-finals game.
Short-handed or not, the Buccaneers still showed up and battled, but fell short in the end, 37-31 to a pretty good Lisbon squad.
“I thought we played really hard and together, it was nice to see,” said Head Coach Chad Lamker, “We obviously have some things we can improve on and get better at, but if we can play with that energy and effort every night I think we can compete in every game.”
Coach Lamker had a game plan to slow up the run-happy Lions and contain the 6 foot 6 inch Kole Becker.
“Defensively we played really well and followed our game plan very well,” added Lamker, “We had some breakdowns, but for the most part I was very pleased with our defense.”
“I thought that everyone that played last night gave us some good minutes and did something to help the team,” said Lamker.
Sophomore Trystin Russell led the Bucs with 10 points, while senior Keaton Kelly added 8 points. Junior Chance Beeh scored 7 points and junior Dalton Kortenkamp dropped in 6.
1 2 3 4 T
Lisbon 10 11 7 9 37
EBW 6 12 8 5 31
The Bucs boys (0-1) will travel to Midland (0-1) on Friday night and be back at home on Tuesday night against Marquette (0-2).