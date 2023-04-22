WINTHROP – Tuesday, April 18, 2023: The East Buchanan boys golf team continues to play well and won for the 9th time this year after beating the North Linn Lynx 159-172.
Pretty impressive outing for the Buccaneers as their top 5 shoot 44 or better.
Senior Noah Walthart with a nice outing, shooting a 39 and gaining top medalist honors.
Senior Ben Hesner, Junior Hayden Nelson, and sophomore Nathan Crawford all shot 40, while senior Owen Reck cards a 44. Sophomore Tadam Dawes shoots a 54.
East Buchanan moves to 9-2 on the season and the boys were back in action on Friday when they traveled to Springville (2-2). On Monday the Bucs will be at Kernoustie Golf Club in Mount Vernon for a matchup with Lisbon (12-1). Look for both these meets in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal.