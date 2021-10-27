WINTHROP – It was a one-point lead at halftime for the Buccaneers, but in the second half the Bucs put their foot on the gas and didn’t let up.
The Class A, No. 7-ranked Buccaneers exploded for 30 second half points and cruised to a 44-29 victory in their 1st-round matchup with Newman Catholic of Mason City.
“Newman is an outstanding football team from one of the toughest districts in the state,” said Head Coach Jerry Alden, “as their only 2 loses were to the number 1 and number 4 state ranked teams and both were district games. They have an offensive style that we just don’t see all year so they were very tough to prepare for as we coaches had to really break down a ton of film all week and put a game plan together for our kids to execute and they did just that.”
The Knights had no answer for the Bucs option offense in the second half and at times I had no idea who was carrying the ball. It is a very tough offense to matchup with.
“We felt the plays we were running were there (in the first half) but we had missed a few blocks or missed who we were supposed to block and we needed our backs to be a little more patient in waiting for the block instead of just trying to get to the edge,” added Coach Alden, “As the second half got going we really clicked on offense hitting the holes and making some great second level blocks that sprung multiple touchdowns to really get us going.”
Senior Adam Hackett rushed 166 yards of his 201 in the second half and scored 4 total touchdowns, three of which were in the second half. Hackett scored on runs of 36 and 44 yards to start the second half and turned a 14-13 halftime lead into 28-13 with just over 4 minutes left in the 3rd period.
Hackett would add a 45-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for a 44-21 lead. The Bucs would compile 391 yards of rushing on the night. Senior Connor Williams added 88 yards, while sophomore Tanner Thurn towed the rock 13 times for 85 yards.
Senior quarterback, Keaton Kelly threw the ball just 3 times for 50 yards, but he didn’t have to because Newman could not stop the run attack of the Bucs. Kelly did hit Williams down the middle of the field for 39 yards in the 3rd quarter.
Defensively, the Bucs were stingy on the ground, holding the Knights to just 40 yards rushing on 24 carries, but a big 3rd quarter by East Buchanan forced the Knights to throw most of the second half.
“This was what I call not only a team win but a program win,” concluded Coach Alden, “as it had been over 10 years since EB had won a first round playoff game and we have had a lot of great teams come thru here.”
East Buchanan will now travel to Lisbon for round 2 of the playoffs.
TALE OF THE TAPE:
EB LISBON
8-1 RECORD 8-1
31.3 PTS FOR 35.2
13.0 PTSAGAINST 10.3
398 PASSING YDS 747
3106 RUSHING YDS 2423
The Lions have two quarterbacks that they use. Junior Cohen Kamaus and senior Gavin Wollum. Wollum gets the bulk of the snaps.
Jamien Moore has 76 carries for 675 yards, and senior Max Kohl (93/647), these two will tow the rock, along with Wollum (94/478) for the Lions. Senior Will Bennett is the go-to receiver with 26 catches for 233 yards. Senior Aiden Hansen has 5 touchdown catches leading the Lions.
Common opponents include, Starmont, Alburnett, and Bellevue.
EB LISBON
28-19 Starmont 36-21
28-14 Alburnett 18-6
48-7 Bellevue 30-27
The Buccaneers will be in Lisbon on Friday night, game starting at 7:00 pm.