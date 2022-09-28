WINTHROP – Friday, September 23, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers turned a 12-12 game into a second half rout, scoring 20 points in the 3rd quarter and 16 more in the 4th to knock off district opponent Maquoketa Valley (3-2).
1 2 3 4 T
Maq Valley 0 12 0 0 12
East Buch 12 0 20 16 48
The Buccaneers had 423 yards rushing on 37 attempts to pace the Bucs offense and held the Wildcats offense to just 174 total yards.
What was a very closely contested game, turned into a Bucs rout in the second half as East Buchanan controlled the game on the ground as they always try to do.
Passing
C/ATT YDS YPC TDS INT
5, Ryland Cornell, SR 1/1 72 72.0 1 0
6, Trystin Russell, JR 0/1 0 0.0 0 0
Rushing
CAR YDS YPC TDS
5, Ryland Cornell, SR 12 230 19.2 4
6, Trystin Russell, JR 1 0 0.0 0
8, Hunter Bowers, JR 8 72 9.0 1
33, Cameron Graham, SO 1 5 5.0 0
44, Tanner Thurn, JR 15 116 7.7 1
Receiving
REC YDS YPC TDS
8, Hunter Bowers, JR 1 72 72.0 1
The Class A, No. 9-ranked East Buchanan Buccaneers move to 4-1 on the year and will be at Bellevue (2-3) on Friday night.
