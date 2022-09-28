Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WINTHROP – Friday, September 23, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers turned a 12-12 game into a second half rout, scoring 20 points in the 3rd quarter and 16 more in the 4th to knock off district opponent Maquoketa Valley (3-2).

