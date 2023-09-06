BELLEVUE – Friday, September 1, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers bounce back from a first week loss with a nice win on the road at Bellevue (0-2) on Friday night.
Senior Tanner Thurn rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns as the Bucs had 276 total yards on the ground en route to a 40-22 win.
“Bellevue is a very good team and probably returns more starters from last year than anyone else in our district,” said Head Coach Jerry Alden, “so we knew what type of game it was going to be. They have a tremendous QB that keeps a lot of plays alive with his quick feet and we had to be able to slow him up and we did just enough to get the win on the road.”
Senior Hunter Bowers rushed for over 100 yards, collecting 114 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns.
Alden added, “Offensively they were really playing games with us up front stunting different players and bringing multiple players off the edge to try and stop us. I thought in the first half we had some good drives but way too many penalties and those will come back to bite you if we don’t get that cleaned up. In the second half I thought we did a much better job on both sides of the ball and really took control of the game and that was good to see as the team builds more confidence.”
The Bucs defense had 4 sacks on the night and senior Cody Fox and junior Gavin Reck both collected 1.5 sacks each. Junior Cameron Graham also had a sack. Freshman Brady Hogan had 7 tackles including 5 for loss.
“I thought defensively we did a decent job, but we lost focus on a couple drives they had as we were out of position, and they found those spots to score,” said Coach Alden.
The Buccaneers move to 1-1 on the season, but it doesn’t get any easier for them as they will host the 8th-ranked Maquoketa Valley Wildcats (2-0) on Friday night in another top 10 showdown. Maquoketa Valley brings the states leading rusher in senior Lance McShane who has 604 total rushing yards in two games.
“They will be big and very physical up front and will be a huge challenge for our team,” said Alden, “We currently have 3 teams in our district ranked in the class A top 10 and we all have to play each other, and this is just one of those games that comes early in the season. It is not a make-or-break game for either team as a lot of season still to be played but the winner does get the upper hand for the district lead for the moment.”
STATS:
RUSHING: Tanner Thurn 161 yds 3 TDs, Hunter Bowers 114 yds 2 TDs
PASSING: Trystin Russell 2-3 61 yds
RECEIVING: Todd Dawes 1 for 19 yds, Jacob Lehs 1 for 42 yds
TACKLES: Tanner Thurn 8, Brady Hogan 7, Cody Fox 6, Gavin Reck 5.5, Coltyn Torres 5.5
1 2 3 4 T
EB 8 8 8 16 40
Bell 7 0 6 8 21