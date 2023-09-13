WINTHROP – Friday, September 8, 2023: The Class A, No. 4-ranked East Buchanan Buccaneers move to 2-1 on the season with a 39-21 win over the No. 9-ranked Maquoketa Valley Wildcats (2-1).
“It was a very physical game,” said Head Coach Jerry Alden, ““I thought our kids executed the game plan just the way we practiced it all week and got off to a great start in the first quarter to jump out to a 14-0 lead.”
The Wildcats battled back in the 2nd quarter, tying the game 14-14 just before halftime. But the Bucs answered right back with a nice drive topped off by a long pass from senior Trystin Russell to junior wideout Tod Dawes to set up a 27-yard field goal by senior Noah Valenzuela to put the Bucs up 17-14 at the half.
Maquoketa Valley had the leading rusher in the state in all classes and the Buccaneers defense shut him down, for the most part, forcing them to throw the ball 27 times, and according to Coach Alden, that is something they don’t like or want to do to be successful.
The Bucs came out in the second half and dominated on both sides of the ball. Senior Tanner Thurn rushed for 196 yards on 25 carries, scoring four touchdowns, while freshman Keenan Pals had a nice game rushing for 72 yards on 10 carries. Senior Hunter Bowers took advantage of his short night, carrying the ball 4 times for 71 yards and a touchdown.
“I thought in the second half we just took the game over on both sides of the ball and that was fun to watch,” added Coach Alden.
STATS:
Passing: Trystin Russell 2/6 37yds
Rushing: Keenan Pals 10 for 72yds, Tod Dawes 1 for 0yds, Trystin Russell 6 for 6yds, Hunter Bowers 4 for 72yds TD, Tanner Thurn 25 for 196yds 4TDs
Receiving: Tod Dawes 1 for 30yds, Gavin Reck 1 for 7yds
Sacks: Gavin Reck, Jacob Lehs
“Really proud of our kids and the way they played to get a huge district win and keep us on top of the district race,” said Alden, “This week is a short week as we head up to Starmont for a Thursday night kickoff and it’s another old rivalry game against a team that is 2-1 and playing really well right now. We need to really be focused this week on our assignments because if not Starmont will take advantage.”
The Buccaneers move to 2-1 on the season and are ranked 4th by the Cedar Rapids Gazette and ranked 9th by the Des Moines Register. The Associated Press does not have them ranked.