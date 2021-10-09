EDGEWOOD — The East Buchanan Buccaneers volleyball team traveled to Edgewood Colesburg High School on Tuesday night for a Tri-Rivers West Conference matchup.
The Vikings have won 5 straight matches coming in, while the Lady Bucs have lost 5 straight. Make that 6 straight for both teams as Ed-Co wins in straight sets, 3-0.
The first two sets the Bucs fell 16-25 and 12-25. Edgewood-Colesburg’s outside hitter (Hansel) and middle hitter (Hoffman) came out strong on the net and Head Coach Andrea Young said that they had troubles shutting them down in the first two sets.
After the girls adjusted to their offense, they picked up more touches (blocks) on the net, with the first big blocking points of the night coming in the 3rd and final set. Junior Averiel Brady, senior Lauren Donlea, and sophomore Jaeden Hellenthal all assisted 1 block each with junior Keeley Kehrli taking home 1 solo and 1 assisted.
“Stepping up defensively allowed the girls to take back part of the game,” said Coach Young, “challenging Ed-Co to the very last point but ultimately falling 25-27 in set 3.”
1 2 3 T
Ed-Co 25 25 27 3
E.B. 16 12 25 0
WINTHROP — Vs. Maquoketa Valley: On Thursday night the Buccaneers were back at home hosting the Maquoketa Valley Wildcats (4-18).
East Buchanan would dominate this matchup from beginning to end with solid defense and great sets and timing.
“Last night the girls came out ready to take on Maq Valley,” said Coach Young, “looking to prove themselves on the court after a long run of upsets. And they certainly proved themselves.”
“It was a great team effort across the board,” added Coach Young. Big night of kills for the Buccaneer middle hitters. Junior Averiel Brady leading the way with 12 and junior Keeley Kehrli with 7 of her own. Senior outside hitter, Kyara Pals, had a great night of kills as well with 5 total but also contributed in the back court with 6 digs, 1 ace, and a perfect night of serving.
Brady and Kehrli contributed with two big blocks. Brady had 1 solo & 1 assisted block, while Kehrli assisted on 2 blocks, with all the girls getting several touches/ deflections on Maq Valley that allowed the back court to help set up another big play.
“Behind most every play was our faithful setter Lauren Donlea,” added Coach Young, “assisting 22 kills on the night and also sneaking in 2 kills of her own.”
Senior Taylor Russell (Defensive Specialist) led the Bucs with 10 Digs and contributed 4 aces.
“All of our girls in the back court were the foundation to setting up the first passes for big plays on the net and deserve recognition for their efforts,” said Young, “All in all, we are very proud of the girls and love to see their smiling faces when everything comes together.”
1 2 3 T
Maq Valley 7 11 15 0
EBW 25 25 25 3
East Buchanan moves to 11-12 on the year and will participate in the Don Bosco tournament in Gilbertville on Saturday, October 9. They are slated to open the tournament against either Don Bosco (10-12) or Belle Plaine (9-15).