WINTHROP – The undefeated Edgewood-Colesburg Vikings (6-0) came to town on Friday night for a Tri-Rivers matchup and would make quick work of the Buccaneers scoring 25 points in the first quarter. Ed-Co would win by the score of 67-36.
Turnovers and second-chance points were the key in this game as the Vikings pressure would force 31 turnovers (26 steals) and have 15 offensive rebounds on the night.
Sophomore Hunter Bowers would pace the Bucs with 8 points, while junior Chance Beeh added 6.
Pts Rbd Ast Stl Blk
Trystin Russell 3 3 4 2 1
Keaton Kelly 4 0 0 2 0
Dalton Kortenkamp 6 1 3 3 0
Chance Beeh 6 4 1 3 0
Hunter Bowers 8 7 0 2 1
Ryland Cornell 4 2 0 0 0
Noah Valenzuela 3 0 0 0 0
Gram Erickson 2 1 1 0 0
Ben Hesner 0 2 0 0 0
Kirby Cook 0 0 0 1 0
The Bucs traveled to Springville (7-1) on Tuesday. Look for stats in Saturday’s paper.