WINTHROP – The East Buchanan Boys Basketball team brings in new head coach Troy Ersland to lead the Buccaneers team this season.
Ersland brings a lot of experience and new energy to a team filled with talent left over from last season. Ersland comes from Grundy Center where he led the boys team to a 16-7 record in 21-22. Other stops include Clinton (3 years), Janesville (2 years), and Waterloo Columbus (4 years).
East Buchanan returns most their team from a 7-15 campaign a year ago. Gone is leading 3-point shooter Keaton Kelly, but everyone else returns.
This team should be very athletic and run the floor well. Size is a concern, but these boys have a nose for the ball and get after it.
Leading scorer Chance Beeh, a 6’1” wingman, returns for his senior season. Beeh averaged 9.6 points per game to go with his 5 rebounds per game. Beeh is a solid rebounder.
Hunter Bowers, a 6’3” junior was the second leading scorer a season ago and brings some height and versatility to the squad. Bowers is the primary inside presence for the Bucs and will be looked to for increased rebounding and inside scoring.
Senior Dalton Kortenkamp is a 6’1” wingman who is athletic and will be asked to step his game up in the scoring and rebounding areas. Kortenkamp averaged 5.1 points per game and 1.8 rebounds per game a year ago.
Trystin Russell, a 5’11” point guard returns after starting every game as a sophomore last season. Russell averaged 6.5 points per game and 3 assists. Russell is a great ball-handler and will be asked to be the primary ball-handler.
Newcomer to watch is Noah Valenzuela. A 5’11” junior is an athletic guard and active on both ends of the floor.
Head Coach Troy Ersland says that the team has a lot of experience with 4 starters returning and multiple players who played a ton of minutes last season. Coach Ersland says the experience will be their strength.
Top teams in the Tri-Rivers this season include North Linn who was the Class A Champions last season. Alburnett is improved and Maquoketa Valley should be a tough game.
“I am sure that everything goes through North Linn as usual,” added Coach Ersland.
Assistant Coach is Lee White.