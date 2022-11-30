Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

EB boys basketball team photo 113022

WINTHROP – The East Buchanan Boys Basketball team brings in new head coach Troy Ersland to lead the Buccaneers team this season.

Ersland brings a lot of experience and new energy to a team filled with talent left over from last season. Ersland comes from Grundy Center where he led the boys team to a 16-7 record in 21-22. Other stops include Clinton (3 years), Janesville (2 years), and Waterloo Columbus (4 years).

