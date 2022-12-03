Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

LISBON – Tuesday, November 29, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers boys basketball team opened their season on the road when they traveled to Lisbon on Tuesday night for a battle with the Lions.

The Buccaneers kept it within reach but fall to the Lions 55-44. Opening night nerves for both teams as neither team shot particularly well. The Bucs were 14 for 44 (31.8%) from the field and the Lions shot 18 of 50 (36%).

