LISBON – Tuesday, November 29, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers boys basketball team opened their season on the road when they traveled to Lisbon on Tuesday night for a battle with the Lions.
The Buccaneers kept it within reach but fall to the Lions 55-44. Opening night nerves for both teams as neither team shot particularly well. The Bucs were 14 for 44 (31.8%) from the field and the Lions shot 18 of 50 (36%).
Senior Chance Beeh led the Bucs with 15 points including 9 for 9 from the charity stripe and added 9 rebounds. Junior Trystin Russell added 11-points while senior Dalton Kortenkamp also dropped in 11 points and added 8 rebounds. Senior Ryland Cornell had 5-points.
“I was proud that we fought back after half time and played until the final buzzer,” said Head Coach Troy Ersland, “We ask the players to have no regrets about their efforts after the game is over and I think we can be proud of that.”
“We held them to 37% shooting from the field and forced them into 19 turnovers, which is really good,” added coach Ersland, “We have to do a better job of finishing around the rim and making easy shots.”
The Bucs (0-1) were back home on Friday night hosting the Maquoketa Valley Wildcats (2-1). Look for this game in next Wednesday’s paper. Boys will be at Starmont (0-2) on Tuesday night.