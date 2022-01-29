WINTHROP – The East Buchanan Buccaneers boys basketball team hosted the Springville Orioles (13-3) on Tuesday night and played well, but still left with a 69-50 loss.
“It’s weird saying we played well in a 19-point game,” said Head Coach Chad Lamker, “but they are a very good team. We lost to them by 30 the first time.”
The Buccaneers were competitive every quarter, keeping this game within reach by halftime.
“I really thought our guys played with great effort,” said Lamker, “We limited the live ball turnovers that lead to layups, which helped us keep the score closer.”
Sophomore Hunter Bowers continues to play well, leading the Bucs in scoring for the second consecutive game. Bowers poured in 15 points and Junior Chance Beeh added 14.
“I thought our ball movement on offense was really good all night,” added Lamker, “We had some really good open looks from 3 and just didn’t shoot it very well. Springville is a very good team and we needed to hit those shots.”
1 2 3 4 T
Springville 20 14 19 16 69
EastBuch 15 8 15 12 50
“I thought Chance Beeh had a nice game,” Lamker added, “didn’t just settle for the 3 and got to the paint where he is a pretty good finisher. Hunter Bowers led us in scoring again and did a nice job staying out of foul trouble as we needed him in the game.”
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
Trystin Russell (so) 8 1 2 1 1
Keaton Kelly (sr) 6 5 2 2 0
Dalton Kortenkamp 4 1 4 2 1
Chance Beeh (jr) 14 5 0 2 0
Hunter Bowers (so) 15 9 4 0 0
Ryland Cornell (jr) 0 4 0 2 0
Ben Hesner (jr) 3 1 1 0 0
Gram Erickson (jr) 0 0 0 0 0
CLARKSVILLE – THURSDAY, JANUARY 27, 2022
The East Buchanan boys basketball team traveled to Clarksville to take on the Clarksville Indians (2-15) on Thursday night, in a non-conference battle.
The Bucs rode a big third quarter, turning a 2-point halftime deficit into a 66-58 win. No stats were available come press time.
1 2 3 4 T
East Buch 17 14 21 14 66
Clarksville 17 16 13 12 58
East Buchanan is now 5-11 on the year and hosted Class 1A, No. 3-ranked North Linn (14-1) on Friday night. Look for this game in next Wednesday’s paper.
The boys will travel to Central City (4-13) on Tuesday.