EDGEWOOD – (January 21, 2022) The Bucs boys basketball team traveled to Edgewood-Colesburg on Friday night for a Tri-Rivers Conference game. The Bucs ran into a very good Vikings team, who sit at 10-2 on the year and have a victory over North Linn on their resume.
The Buccaneers played a very good second quarter, but in the third quarter the Vikings ran away and win it, 63-31.
“Ed-Co has a very good team, their length gives us a lot of problems,” said Head Coach Chad Lamker, “Once again, I can’t fault our guy’s effort especially considering it was our 3rd game of the week.”
Sophomore Hunter Bowers really played a nice game, especially on the offensive end. He ended up with 17 points for the night.
1 2 3 4 T
EB 7 11 4 9 31
Ed-Co 23 11 20 9 63
No stats were available come press time.
MONDAY, JANUARY 24, 2022 – AT STARMONT
ARLINGTON – On Monday, the Buccaneers traveled to Starmont for a makeup game from a January 14 snow out.
The Bucs took a commanding lead into halftime and cruise to a 60-30 win.
1 2 3 4 T
East Buc 14 21 18 7 60
Starmont 7 8 9 6 30
No stats were available come press time.
The Bucs move to 4-10 on the year and hosted Springville (12-3) on Tuesday night. On Thursday night the boys will travel to Clarksville (2-14) and on Friday night they will be back at home for a conference tilt against No. 3-ranked North Linn.