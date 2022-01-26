Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

EDGEWOOD – (January 21, 2022) The Bucs boys basketball team traveled to Edgewood-Colesburg on Friday night for a Tri-Rivers Conference game. The Bucs ran into a very good Vikings team, who sit at 10-2 on the year and have a victory over North Linn on their resume.

The Buccaneers played a very good second quarter, but in the third quarter the Vikings ran away and win it, 63-31.

“Ed-Co has a very good team, their length gives us a lot of problems,” said Head Coach Chad Lamker, “Once again, I can’t fault our guy’s effort especially considering it was our 3rd game of the week.”

Sophomore Hunter Bowers really played a nice game, especially on the offensive end. He ended up with 17 points for the night.

1 2 3 4 T

EB 7 11 4 9 31

Ed-Co 23 11 20 9 63

No stats were available come press time.

MONDAY, JANUARY 24, 2022 – AT STARMONT

ARLINGTON – On Monday, the Buccaneers traveled to Starmont for a makeup game from a January 14 snow out.

The Bucs took a commanding lead into halftime and cruise to a 60-30 win.

1 2 3 4 T

East Buc 14 21 18 7 60

Starmont 7 8 9 6 30

No stats were available come press time.

The Bucs move to 4-10 on the year and hosted Springville (12-3) on Tuesday night. On Thursday night the boys will travel to Clarksville (2-14) and on Friday night they will be back at home for a conference tilt against No. 3-ranked North Linn.

