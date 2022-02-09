WINTHROP – The Buccaneers boys basketball team hosted the Alburnett Pirates (14-5) on Friday night for Senior Night.
A competitive game in the first half got away from the Bucs in the second half and Alburnett would coast, 66-30.
1 2 3 4 T
Alburnett 17 18 15 16 66
East Buchanan 10 13 5 2 30
“We played a good 1st half and even got the lead to single digits right away in the 3rd quarter,” said Head Coach Chad Lamker, “Then we went on a very long scoring drought, we turned the ball over and when we did have decent shots couldn’t put the ball in the basket.”
Sophomore Trystin Russell led the Bucs with 10 points, while Sophomore Hunter Bowers added 8 points.
Coach Lamker added that he liked the effort of the boys after finishing up a stretch of 11 games in 3 weeks, with a lot of close games in that stretch. “So, I think our legs were a bit tired,” added Lamker, “We will get back to a normal schedule this week to finish off our regular season and get ready for the postseason run.”
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
K. Cook 2 0 0 0 1
T. Russell 10 4 3 2 2
K. Kelly 4 6 0 1 0
D. Kortenkamp 0 0 2 0 1
C. Beeh 2 5 0 0 0
R. Cornell 4 0 0 0 0
H. Bowers 8 10 3 0 1
B. Hesner 0 2 0 0 0
G Erickson 0 1 0 0 0
The Bucs were home to Starmont (0-20) on Tuesday. Look for that game in Saturday’s paper. The boys will start postseason play on Monday, February 14, 2022 when they travel to Janesville (16-4).