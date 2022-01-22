WINTHROP – On December 14th, the East Buchanan Buccaneers boys basketball team lost to Maquoketa Valley 65-36. On Tuesday night, they got another shot at the Wildcats and proved they aren’t the same team they saw over a month ago.
This game would stay close the entire way and the Bucs would lead this game 22-15 at the half, but Maquoketa Valley would rally back and tie it up at the end of regulation and force overtime. In the first overtime, the Buccaneers hit a shot at the buzzer to force a second overtime, but ran out of gas late, losing 54-46.
Sophomore point guard, Trystin Russell scored a career high 20 points to pace the Bucs.
Trystin Russell played a nice game offensively. “It was nice to see him get going after a bit of a slump,” concluded Lamker, “One of these nights we are going to get everyone going on the same night.”
The Buccaneers played with great effort all night, according to Coach Lamker, “We played really well in the 1st half, especially the 2nd quarter.”
1 2 3 4 5 6 T
Maq Valley 8 7 11 11 7 10 54
East Buchanan 7 15 10 5 7 2 46
“I thought we started worrying about things that were out of our control in the 2nd half and that cost us,” added Lamker, “We had some foul trouble in the 2nd half that hurt us a bit as well too.”
The Bucs showed some resiliency, according to Coach Lamker, stopping the Wildcats at the end of regulation to force overtime and when they made a shot at the buzzer of the first overtime to force double overtime.
“We have been close in 4-5 games this year,” said Lamker, “and if we can start being able to get over that hump we can be a very tough team down the stretch.”
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
T. Russell 20 0 1 0 0
K. Kelly 8 3 0 1 0
D. Kortenkamp 4 1 5 1 0
C. Beeh 7 6 1 6 0
H. Bowers 3 7 2 3 2
K. Cook 2 2 0 0 0
R. Cornell 0 2 1 1 0
G. Erickson 2 0 0 0 0
MAYNARD – WEST CENTRAL BLUE DEVILS – THURSDAY, JANUARY 20, 2022 - (No score of stats available come press time.)
The Bucs were at Edgewood-Colesburg on Friday night. Look for this game in next Wednesday’s paper. The boys will be back at home hosting Springville on Tuesday night.