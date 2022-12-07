WINTHROP – Friday, December 02, 2022: A two-point game at the half got away from the Buccaneers in the 3rd quarter and that 2-point deficit ballooned to 15 and the Bucs could not recover losing 48-33 to the Maquoketa Valley Wildcats (1-0).
”I thought we played 3 good quarters and the difference was the third quarter,” said Head Coach Troy Ersland, “There were too many defensive breakdowns and open shots that they got as a result.”
Coach Ersland added that he thought they did a great job forcing Maquoketa Valley into 18 turnovers and only 39% shooting.
”I am proud that we kept fighting in the 4th quarter and didn’t give up,” added Coach Ersland.
The Bucs led this game 9-8 after one period and it was 13-11 at the half, but a 21-point third quarter by the Wildcats stretched the lead far enough that the Buccaneers couldn’t come back from. A nice 4th quarter from the Bucs, but both teams scored 14 points and the Buccaneers fall to 0-2 on the year.
Coach Ersland acknowledged the play of Noah Valenzuela and Ryland Cornell, stating that they gave the team great energy on the defensive end and had 3 steals each.
Senior Chance Beeh was the Bucs leading scorer with 14 points and junior Hunter Bowers added 10 of his own to go along with his 9 rebounds. Junior Trystin Russell had 4 points and senior Ryland Cornell added 3. Senor Dalton Kortenkamp scored 2 points.
The Buccaneers were at Starmont (0-3) on Tuesday night. Look for this game in Saturday’s paper. The boys will be back home on Friday night when they host Springville (0-2).