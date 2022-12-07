Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

EB boys bball Chance Beeh 120722

Senior Chance Beeh led the Bucs with 14 points in a 48-33 loss to the Wildcats

 Photo by Roger Johnson

WINTHROP – Friday, December 02, 2022: A two-point game at the half got away from the Buccaneers in the 3rd quarter and that 2-point deficit ballooned to 15 and the Bucs could not recover losing 48-33 to the Maquoketa Valley Wildcats (1-0).

”I thought we played 3 good quarters and the difference was the third quarter,” said Head Coach Troy Ersland, “There were too many defensive breakdowns and open shots that they got as a result.”

