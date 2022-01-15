ALBURNETT – The East Buchanan Buccaneer boys basketball team traveled to Alburnett to take on the Alburnett Pirates (8-3) in a Tri-Rivers Conference battle on Tuesday night.
The Bucs kept this one close, but the Pirates pulled away in the second half to take a 65-39 win.
“I think our effort was there all night,” said Head Coach Chad Lamker, “We were down 12 at halftime, so we thought we had a chance to get back into the game in the 2nd half, but some turnovers led to easy points for them that allowed them to stretch the lead.”
27 turnovers for the Buccaneers were their nemesis on Tuesday night.
“If we want to compete against these good teams we play, we need to limit our turnovers,” added Lamker, “which we did not do against Alburnett.”
1 2 3 4 T
East Buc 10 9 14 6 39
Alburnett 17 14 20 14 65
Junior Chance Beeh led the Bucs with 17 points, and Coach Lamker added that he has really been playing well the last few games.
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
T. Russell 1 3 3 0 0
K. Kelly 5 7 1 1 0
D. Kortenkamp 5 4 2 0 0
C. Beeh 17 5 2 0 0
H. Bowers 7 9 0 0 1
K. Cook 2 6 0 0 0
R. Cornell 2 1 2 0 0
B. Hesner 0 1 1 1 0
G. Erickson 0 0 0 1 0
The Bucs move to 2-8 on the season and were at Starmont (0-12) on Friday night. Stats were not readily available come press time. Look for this game in next Wednesday’s paper. The boys will be back home on Tuesday night when they host Maquoketa Valley (6-6).