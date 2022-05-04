Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Monday, May 02, 2022: Three Elms Golf Course was the sight for the Tri-Rivers Conference boys golf meet on Monday morning.

The East Buchanan Buccaneers ran away with this on with 5 guys in the top 10. Junior Ben Hesner was medalist, firing a 71 (18-holes). Sophomore Hayden Nelson with a nice outing, shooting a 79 and finishing runner-up.

Senior Keaton Kelly scored an 86, while junior Owen Reck penciled in an 87. Junior Sam Cook added a 96 to round out the scoring for the Buccaneers.

TEAM SCORE:

1 East Buchanan 323

2 Edgewood-Colesburg 345

3 Starmont 353

4 North Linn 362

5 Alburnett 407

6 Springville 415

7 Central City 452

8 Maquoketa Valley 466

