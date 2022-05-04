INDEPENDENCE – Monday, May 02, 2022: Three Elms Golf Course was the sight for the Tri-Rivers Conference boys golf meet on Monday morning.
The East Buchanan Buccaneers ran away with this on with 5 guys in the top 10. Junior Ben Hesner was medalist, firing a 71 (18-holes). Sophomore Hayden Nelson with a nice outing, shooting a 79 and finishing runner-up.
Senior Keaton Kelly scored an 86, while junior Owen Reck penciled in an 87. Junior Sam Cook added a 96 to round out the scoring for the Buccaneers.
TEAM SCORE:
1 East Buchanan 323
2 Edgewood-Colesburg 345
3 Starmont 353
4 North Linn 362
5 Alburnett 407
6 Springville 415
7 Central City 452
8 Maquoketa Valley 466
