EDGEWOOD – The East Buchanan boys golf team took care of business, routing the Edgewood-Colesburg Vikings 170-208 on Monday, April 11.
Senior Ben Hesner was top medalist with a 38. Sophomore Hayden Nelson comes in with a 42, while senior Aiden Cook also had a 42. Senior Keaton Kelly posted a 48.
“Good score for the team early in the year,” said Head Coach Scott Zhiss, “especially not being able to play outside much this year because of weather.”
On Monday, April 18 – the Bucs dismantled the Wildcats of Central City in a home dual at Buffalo Creek Golf Course.
Ben Hesner was again the top medalist with a 38 and Nelson came in with a 41. Cook shot a 42 and junior Owen Reck posted a 46. Kelly rounds out the team scores with a 48. All top 5 Buccaneers finished in the top 5. Junior Sam Cook shot a 57 and freshman Tadam Dawes scores a 58