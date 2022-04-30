WINTHROP – The East Buchanan Boys golf team continues to roll as they beat Springville on Friday, April 22nd at home, then turned around and took care of business against visiting Lisbon on Monday, April 25th.
Springville 202
East Buchanan 156
Ben Hesner, JR 38 Medalist
Aiden Cook, SR 39
Hayden Nelson, SO 39
Owen Reck, JR 40
Sam Cook, JR 44
Keaton Kelly, SR 44
Lisbon 179
East Buchanan 163
Hayden Nelson 37 Medalist
Ben Hesner 38
Aiden Cook 42
Keaton Kelly 46
Sam Cook 47
Owen Reck 49
GUTTENBERG – Clayton Golf Invite – Tuesday, April 26, 2022:
Ben Hesner 77 Medalist
Keaton Kelly 86
Owen Reck 89
Hayden Nelson 90
Aiden Cook 95
Sam Cook 108