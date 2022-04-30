Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WINTHROP – The East Buchanan Boys golf team continues to roll as they beat Springville on Friday, April 22nd at home, then turned around and took care of business against visiting Lisbon on Monday, April 25th.

Springville 202

East Buchanan 156

Ben Hesner, JR 38 Medalist

Aiden Cook, SR 39

Hayden Nelson, SO 39

Owen Reck, JR 40

Sam Cook, JR 44

Keaton Kelly, SR 44

Lisbon 179

East Buchanan 163

Hayden Nelson 37 Medalist

Ben Hesner 38

Aiden Cook 42

Keaton Kelly 46

Sam Cook 47

Owen Reck 49

GUTTENBERG – Clayton Golf Invite – Tuesday, April 26, 2022:

Ben Hesner 77 Medalist

Keaton Kelly 86

Owen Reck 89

Hayden Nelson 90

Aiden Cook 95

Sam Cook 108

