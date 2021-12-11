WINTHROP – The East Buchanan Buccaneers boys basketball team is 0-3 on the season, but their record doesn’t tell the story of this team so far in the season. All three games could have went either way, but the Bucs just haven’t closed out ballgames. Marquette wins it 63-56.
“I really liked our effort last night,” said Head Coach Chad Lamker, “we just came up a play or 2 short again.”
The Bucs jumped out to an early lead and took a 10-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, but by half time Marquette had re-taken the lead at 27-24.
This game stayed close throughout and by the end of the third quarter Marquette held a slim 45-41 lead.
In the fourth quarter, the Bucs had chances to cut into the lead, but it just wasn’t to be on this night.
“We are making progress,” added Lamker, “Our defensive effort was good and offensively we shared the ball pretty well.”
PTS RBD AST STL
Trystin Russell 7 5 7 2
Keaton Kelly 9 8 3 3
Dalton Kortenkamp 12 2 2 1
Chance Beeh 14 4 0 2
Hunter Bowers 9 3 0 0
Kirby Cook 2 4 0 0
Ryland Cornell 3 0 2 2
Ben Hesner 0 2 0 0
“Dalton Kortenkamp had a very good game, scored some timely baskets and continued to play great defense for us. Trystin Russel did a good job of handling pressure and leading us on the offensive end,” said Lamker.
1 2 3 4 T
Marquette Catholic 9 18 18 18 63
East Buchanan 10 14 17 15 56
Stats were not available come press time. The Bucs are back at home Saturday night (tonight) when they host the Calamus-Wheatland Warriors (1-3).