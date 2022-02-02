WINTHROP – The Class 1A, No. 3-ranked North Linn Lynx (15-1) were in town on Friday night for a Tri-Rivers conference tilt with your East Buchanan Buccaneers.
The Bucs struggled against the Lynx full court pressure and fall 82-25.
The Bucs were down by 15 after the first quarter and it was 44-16 at the half. But the Buccaneers played hard, as they always do. They just ran into probably the best 1A team in the state of Iowa.
No Stats were available come press time.
1 2 3 4 T
North Linn 20 24 24 14 82
East Buchanan 5 11 9 0 25
East Buchanan drops to 5-12 on the year and was at Central City (4-14) on Tuesday night. Look for this game in Saturday’s paper. On Thursday, February 3, the Bucs will be at Prince of Peace (3-14) and on Friday, February 4, the boys will be back at home to host the Alburnett Pirates (13-4).