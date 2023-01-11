WINTROP – Friday, January 6, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers boys basketball team got back on the winning track on Friday when they hosted the North Cedar Knights (1-10).
The Buccaneers turned a 3-point halftime lead into a double-digit lead in the third quarter and held on to a 10 – point 55-45 win.
North Cedar 9 13 11 12 45
Senior Chance Beeh had a double-double leading all scoring with 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Senior Dalton Kortenkamp added 12 and junior Hunter Bowers dropped in 10.
The Buccaneers move to 5-5 on the season and were on the road on Tuesday, traveling to Easton Valley (5-4). Look for this game in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal. On Friday the boys will travel to Maquoketa Valley (6-4) for a rematch with the Wildcats.