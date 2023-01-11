Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WINTROP – Friday, January 6, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers boys basketball team got back on the winning track on Friday when they hosted the North Cedar Knights (1-10).

The Buccaneers turned a 3-point halftime lead into a double-digit lead in the third quarter and held on to a 10 – point 55-45 win.

Tags

Trending Food Videos