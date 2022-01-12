WINTHROP – A big 3rd quarter propelled the East Buchanan Buccaneers boys basketball team to a big 58-28 win over the Central City Wildcats (2-9).
It was a slow start for the Bucs, leading by only 6 points at halftime, but the boys came out with their hair on fire in the third quarter, scoring 27 points and holding the Wildcats to just 3 points.
“We played good defense all night, which is what we tell our guys all the time,” said Head Coach Chad Lamker, “Defense doesn’t slump, if we can play good defense, we can have a chance every night.”
1 2 3 4 T
Central City 2 11 3 12 28
East Buchanan 5 14 27 12 58
Junior Chance Beeh had a career high 18 points to lead the Bucs. Beeh also added 9 rebounds.
“Our offense was a little slow to start, but we had some good looks and got hot in the 3rd quarter,” added Lamker, “Central City has been playing really well lately, so I knew we had to play well to win.”
Senior Keaton Kelly got hot from beyond the arc, making four 3-pointers in the second half and finished with 17.
Coach Lamker added that Trystin Russell did a good job of being the leader on offense again with breaking the press and dishing out 7 assists.
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
T.Russell 3 3 7 2 0
K. Kelly 17 3 2 3 0
D. Kortenkamp 2 0 1 0 0
C. Beeh 18 9 0 3 2
H. Bowers 12 7 0 2 1
K. Cook 3 2 0 0 0
R. Cornell 0 4 4 3 0
B. Hesner 3 4 0 0 0
G. Erickson 0 1 2 1 0
The Bucs move to 2-7 on the season and were at Alburnett (7-3) on Tuesday. Stats were not readily available come press time. They will travel to Starmont (0-11) on Friday night.