WINTHROP – Tuesday, January 24, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers boys basketball team moves to 8-7 on the season after their third win in a row on Tuesday night over Edgewood-Colesburg (2-15).
The Bucs jumped all over the Vikings from the tip and led this game 18-2 after the first quarter. Lucky for the Bucs to get off to a great start because this game was dead even the rest of the way, but the Bucs win 56-39.
“It was a tough game to get a rhythm in and I was proud of the boy’s efforts despite that,” said Head Coach Troy Ersland, “We showed persistence even when they made runs during the game and stuck together to grind out the win.”
The Bucs were led by senior Chance Beeh who scored a game high 24 points. Junior Hunter Bowers corralled 10 rebounds and senior Dalton Kortenkamp had 9 points, 6 assists and 4 steals.
East Buchanan was playing without point guard Trystin Russell due to injury, but Coach Ersland acknowledged the play of seniors Ben Hesner and Gram Erickson who gave the team good minutes.
The Bucs are 6-5 in conference play and sit in 5th place in the Tri-River – West standings. The boys were at Class 1A, No. 1-ranked North Linn (15-0) on Friday and will be home against West Central (2-14) on Monday. At Central City (12-7) on Tuesday.