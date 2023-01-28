Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WINTHROP – Tuesday, January 24, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers boys basketball team moves to 8-7 on the season after their third win in a row on Tuesday night over Edgewood-Colesburg (2-15).

The Bucs jumped all over the Vikings from the tip and led this game 18-2 after the first quarter. Lucky for the Bucs to get off to a great start because this game was dead even the rest of the way, but the Bucs win 56-39.

