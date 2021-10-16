STARMONT – The East Buchanan Buccaneer volleyball team traveled to Starmont on Thursday night for the start of the Tri-Rivers Conference tournament.
The Bucs drew a tough North Linn Lynx team, who has been ranked all year and has a record of 19-6. After falling 21-18 in the first set, the Buccaneers would bounce back with an impressive 21-15 win in the second set. This would bring up a third and final set and a race to 15 points. East Buchanan prevailed, 15-13, to knock off the Lynx.
In the second match of the day, it would not get any easier, as the Bucs drew the host team, Starmont. The Stars won this match going away (21-12, 21-9).
Now the Buccaneers move to 13-15 on the year and travel to Calamus-Wheatland on Saturday, October 16, for the championship rounds of the Tri-Rivers Tournament. The Bucs will face off against the Class 1A, No. 4-ranked Lisbon Lions at 10 a.m.