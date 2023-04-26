CENTRAL CITY – Friday, April 21, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers boys golf team stays hot as they fought the wind, rain, and sleet to defeat the Springville Orioles 168-216.
The top five finishers all were Buccaneers as senior Ben Hesner receives medalist honors after firing a 39. Junior Hayden Nelson was runner-up with a 42 and senior Noah Walthart also had a 42 for 3rd-place. Senior Owen Reck shoots a 45 and senior Sam Cook carded a 50. Sophomore Nathan Crawford scored a 51.
MOUNT VERNON – Monday, April 24, 2023: The Bucs traveled down to Kernoustie Golf Club in Mount Vernon for a battle with the high-powered Lisbon (12-1) team.
The Buccaneers were up to the challenge and knock off the Lions by the score of 161-169.
Junior Hayden Nelson with a nice outing, firing a meet best 36 and taking home medalist honors.
Senior Owen Reck shot a 41 for 3rd-place, while senior Ben Hesner was right behind with a 42. Sophomore Nathan Crawford also had a 42 for the Bucs. Seniors Sam Cook and Noah Walthart both had a 48.
East Buchanan is now 11-2 on the season and were at Clayton Ridge Boys Golf Invite on Tuesday. On Thursday the boys will be at Hart Ridge Golf Course.