WINTHROP – Tuesday, January 3, 2023: The Alburnett Pirates (6-1) were in town on Tuesday night to take on the East Buchanan boys basketball team in a Tri-Rivers conference, East division matchup.

This was all Pirates, and they would jump out to a 15-7 first quarter lead and increase it to 34-18 by halftime. The second half was more of the same and the Bucs fall by the score of 72-36 to a very good Pirates team.

