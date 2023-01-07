WINTHROP – Tuesday, January 3, 2023: The Alburnett Pirates (6-1) were in town on Tuesday night to take on the East Buchanan boys basketball team in a Tri-Rivers conference, East division matchup.
This was all Pirates, and they would jump out to a 15-7 first quarter lead and increase it to 34-18 by halftime. The second half was more of the same and the Bucs fall by the score of 72-36 to a very good Pirates team.
“We played hard and competed despite the final score,” said Head Coach Troy Ersland, “Alburnett is a really tough team with a lot of weapons on offense that we had a hard time slowing down.”
Despite the loss, Coach Ersland sees the positives in the game. “It was a good game for us from the standpoint that we got 11 guys playing time,” added Coach Ersland, “When we get to reward their hard work in practice with game playing time that is a positive thing for the young men.”
Junior Noah Valenzuela had a nice game, scoring a team high 9 points.
Bucs fall to 4-5 overall and 3-4 in conference play. On Friday night the boys were back home hosting the North Cedar Knights (1-8). Look for this game in next Wednesday’s paper. On Tuesday the Bucs were back on the road traveling to Easton Valley (4-4).