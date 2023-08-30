WINTHROP – Friday, August 25, 2023: In a battle of ranked teams in the first week of the season, the Class A East Buchanan Buccaneers football team was home for a matchup with Class 1A Sumner-Fredericksburg.
On a hot night, this was a defensive battle from the beginning — as expected when two really good teams play each other.
Sumner-Fredericksburg scored early on a long pass play, but the Bucs came right back to tie the score and in the 2nd-quarter took a 12-6 lead on a Gavin Reck Interception return for a touchdown right before the half.
In the second half it was all defense, the Cougars were able to put together a late game drive to get a late touchdown to tie the game at 12-12 and send it to overtime.
In high school each team gets 4 plays from the 10-yard line and the extra point (if they score). Sumner-Fredericksburg scored first but missed their two-point conversion giving the Buccaneers a chance to score and win if they are successful with the extra point but came up just short on 4th and goal from the 1. The Cougars win a great high school football game by the score of 18-12.
“The outcome was not what we wanted but we also knew what we were in for when we put Sumner-Fred on our schedule,” said Head Coach Jerry Alden, “a really good upperclassmen dominant team who was a playoff team last year and are one of the favorites to win their district in class 1A this year.”
Coach Alden added that when you play really good teams to start the year you find out a lot about your team and what you need to work on to get better rather than beating a lesser opponent by 50 and think you’re better than you might be.
“This non district game will definitely help us prepare for our own district which kicks off this week at Bellevue,” added Alden, “I really thought our effort was there in really tough playing conditions with the heat and the humidity. We just didn’t come up with a couple plays that we needed down the stretch.”
“For the first game we saw some good things and we definitely saw some things we need to get better at and that’s what first games are all about,” continued Alden, “now you come into practice and break down film to correct those things that were exposed and go to work as a team to get better and I have no doubt this team will do that.”
This week the Bucs will travel down to Bellevue (0-1) to open up district play, and it will be another great challenge as the Comets return the most starters of any team in the district from last year.
1 2 3 4 5 T
Sumner-Fred 6 0 0 6 6 18
East Buch 6 6 0 0 0 12
STATS:
Passing: Trystin Russell-SR 1 for 2 for 21 yards
Rushing: Tod Dawes-JR 2 for 4 yards, Trystin Russel-SR 3 for 0 yards, Hunter Bowers-SR 11 for 61 yards, Coltyn Torres-SR 2 for 6 yards, Tanner Thurn-SR 22 for 82 yards 1 TD
Receiving: Gavin Reck-JR 1 catch for 21 yards
Defensively: Keenan Pals-JR 1 interception, Gavin Reck-JR 1 interception 1 TD