PRESTON – Tuesday, January 10, 2023: The East Buchanan boys basketball team drops to 5-6 on the season after a tough loss at Easton Valley (6-4) on Tuesday night, 56-43.
The Bucs were outscored 26-14 in the second and third quarters and were outrebounded 39-20. Playing without starter Hunter Bowers due to illness, the Bucs were one less guy to crash the boards.
“Despite digging ourselves a hole in the 2nd and 3rd quarters we managed to fight back in the fourth quarter and didn’t give up,” said Head Coach Troy Ersland, “I was proud of the effort they displayed in staying in the game and competing.”
Chance Beeh led the Bucs with 18 points and 7 rebounds. Junior Logan Yearous added 6 points while senior Ryland Cornell dropped in 4.
“We had a hard time containing their PG,” added Coach Ersland, “He is so quick and skilled with the basketball in his hand. We had to double team him in the second half to try to get the ball out of his hands, which helped a little bit.”
East Buchanan 12 12 2 17 43
Easton Valley 18 15 11 12 56
The Bucs move to 5-6 on the season and are 3-4 in the Tri-Rivers – West standings. The boys were at Maquoketa Valley (7-4) on Friday night. Look for this matchup in next Wednesday’s paper. On Tuesday the boys will be back home hosting the Starmont Stars (0-13).