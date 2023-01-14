Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

PRESTON – Tuesday, January 10, 2023: The East Buchanan boys basketball team drops to 5-6 on the season after a tough loss at Easton Valley (6-4) on Tuesday night, 56-43.

The Bucs were outscored 26-14 in the second and third quarters and were outrebounded 39-20. Playing without starter Hunter Bowers due to illness, the Bucs were one less guy to crash the boards.

Tags

Trending Food Videos