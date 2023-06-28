NEVADA – Friday, June 23, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers baseball team made the long trek to Nevada (Iowa) on Friday night for a non-conference battle with the Class 3A Cubs (7-12).
Bucs batters only reach base three times in a one-hit shutout loss 7-0. Senior Ryland Cornell got the only Buccaneer hit of the game in a stellar pitching performance by Nevada’s senior pitcher Karter Beving, who struck out 13 Bucs.
“At the plate we weren’t very productive,” said Head Coach Thomas Crawford, “but I’d say Nevada’s pitcher is one of, if not the best pitcher we’ve seen to this point.”
Free passes and errors were the key to the 7 runs the Cubs score on East Buchanan pitching.
“It was a 3-0 game until the 6th inning when we had a sloppy inning defensively,” added coach Crawford.
Sophomore Will Hansen gets the start on the mound for the Buccaneers and went 3 innings allowing just 1 earned run on 3 hits. Hansen struck out 2 and walked 4 (hit one batter). Senior Ryland Cornell came on in relief and allowed just 1 earned run in 3 innings of work, striking out 2, walking 4 and surrendering 6 hits.
Offensively, not much to discuss here as the bats that have been so hot go stone cold. In a meaningless game, this one you just flush and set your sights on conference games this week.
Coach Crawford added, “It was fun to go play my old high school and for the team to see a new 3A facility and just play a team we never played.”
BOX SCORE: Will Hansen 0-3, Keenan Pals 0-2 BB, Ryland Cornell 1-3, Brady Van Scoyoc 0-3, Tanner Thurn 0-3, Jaden Peyton 0-3, Chance Beeh 0-2, Brady Hogan 0-2, Gram Erickson 0-1 BB
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
EB 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nev 1 0 1 0 1 4 0 7
WINTHROP – Monday, June 26, 2023: The Class 1A, No. 6-ranked North Linn Lynx (24-4) were in town for a Tri-Rivers West Division Matchup.
Eight errors and nine free passes by the Buccaneers defense and pitching created too many second chances for the Lynx and they run away with the first game of the doubleheader by the score of 14-5.
Will Hansen got the start again for the Bucs and went 4 innings allowing 9 runs, but only 1 of those runs were earned. He gave up just 4 hits, striking out 6 and walking 4 (hit 3).
At the plate the Bucs had 8 total hits including a double by eighth-grader Keenan Pals. Another eighth-grader, Brady Hogan collected 2 hits and drove in a run with a double.
BOX SCORE: Will Hansen 1-4 RUN RBI, Keenan Pals 1-3 2B RBI SF ROE, Ryland Cornell 0-3 BB, Brady Van Scoyoc 1-4, Tanner Thurn 0-3 BB, Jaden Peyton 1-3 RUN BB, Chance Beeh 1-3 RUN HBP, Brady Hogan 2-3 2RUNS 2B RBI BB, Gram Erickson 1-4 RBI ROE
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
NL 3 2 2 2 1 1 3 14
EB 0 0 2 0 0 3 0 5
Game 2 was mostly a carbon copy of the first game with the Buccaneers committing 6 errors and Bucs pitching giving away 5 free passes.
Only 4 runs were earned off Bucs pitching, but they get the loss 11-2. Senior Gram Erickson gets the start for the Bucs and goes 2.1 innings and gave up only 1 earned run on 4 hits. Erickson struck out 1 and walked 1, hitting 2 batters. Senior Ryland Cornell comes on in relief and goes 4.2 innings, allowing 3 earned runs on 9 hits, striking out 2 and walking 2 (hit 3).
Offensively, senior Chance Beeh goes 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI, while junior Tanner Thurn drove in the other run with a single.
BOX SCORE: Will Hansen 0-3 RUN BB, Keenan Pals 0-3 BB, Ryland Cornell 1-4 RUN ROE, Brady Van Scoyoc 1-3 BB, Tanner Thurn 1-3 RBI BB, Jaden Peyton 0-4, Chance Beeh 2-2 2B RBI HBP, Brady Hogan 0-3 ROE, Gram Erickson 0-3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
EB 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2
NL 0 0 5 0 3 0 3 11
Bucs drop to 11-9 on the season and will start postseason play on Saturday when they host the Edgewood-Colesburg Vikings (9-10).