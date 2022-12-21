WINTHROP – The East Buchanan Buccaneers boys basketball team hosted the Class 1A, No. 1-ranked North Linn Lynx on Friday night and this one got a little ugly with the Lynx handing the Bucs a 73-32 loss.
The defending Class 1A champs continue to reload every year and the Bucs had no answer for their pressure all over the court.
Senior Gram Erickson scored 9 points to pace the Bucs and junior Trystin Russell added 7.
CALMAR – Monday, December 19, 2022: The Bucs were on the road on Monday traveling to South Winneshiek High School.
After leading by 7 going into the second quarter, the Bucs found themselves down by 1 at halftime. This was a back-and-forth game the entire second half and four quarters weren’t enough as this went extras.
In the extra period, the Bucs outscored the Warriors 14-4 and come away with a 71-61 win.
Senior Chance Beeh scored 28 points to lead all scorers. Trystin Russell added 15 points while junior Hunter Bowers scored 12.
East Buch 13 14 15 15 14 71
South Winn 6 22 16 13 4 61
The Buccaneers are now 4-3 on the year and will be on break until the first of the year.