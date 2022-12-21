Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WINTHROP – The East Buchanan Buccaneers boys basketball team hosted the Class 1A, No. 1-ranked North Linn Lynx on Friday night and this one got a little ugly with the Lynx handing the Bucs a 73-32 loss.

The defending Class 1A champs continue to reload every year and the Bucs had no answer for their pressure all over the court.

Tags

Trending Food Videos