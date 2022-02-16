JANESVILLE – The East Buchanan Buccaneers boys basketball team headed to Janesville for the 1st-round of Substate 3/District 5.
The Janesville Wildcats (17-5) advance with a 58-40 win and the season comes to a close for the Buccaneers.
East Buchanan ends the season with a 7-15 record and says goodbye to three seniors – Kirby Cook, Adam Hackett (didn’t play due to injury), and Keaton Kelly.
The Bucs have a lot of talent returning next year, including sophomores Hunter Bowers and point guard Trystin Russell. Russell led this team in Assists (60) and Bowers led the Bucs in rebounding (127) and was top 2 in scoring. Junior Dalton Kortenkamp was second on the team in steals (39) and junior Chance Beeh led the team in scoring and steals (45). Also returning juniors are Ryland Cornell, Ben Hesner, and Gram Erickson.