EDGEWOOD – Saturday, April 8, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers boys golf team is off to a good start this season and took their talents to Woods Edge Golf Course in Edgewood for an 8 team – 18-hole tournament.
The Bucs would come up 8 shots short of champion Marion, but the Bucs senior Ben Hesner was medalist, firing 78 – four strokes better than 2nd-place Ty Purdy of Don Bosco.
Junior Hayden Nelson shot an 83 for a 4th-place finish. Senior Owen Reck with an 85 for a 7th-place finish, while senior Same Cook and sophomore Nathan Crawford carded 102. Senior Noah Walthart came in with a 107.
Standings
1 Marion 340
2 Don Bosco 341
3 East Buchanan 348
3 MFL MarMac 348
5 Monticello 349
6 Cascade 377
7 Clayton Ridge 383
8 Edgewood-Colesburg 410
WINTHROP – Tuesday, April 11, 2023 (Buffalo Creek Golf Course): The Buccaneers were home on Tuesday for a dual with Alburnett and come away with a 164-203 win.
Senior Ben Hesner shot a 39 for medalist honors while junior Hayden Nelson also shot a 39 for runner-up.
Senior Sam Cook fired a 41 and senior Owen Reck carded a 45. Sophomore Nathan Crawford shoots a 46 while junior Noah Valenzuela had a 50.
The boys were home on Friday hosting Edgewood-Colesburg. Look for that matchup in next Wednesday’s paper.