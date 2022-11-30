WINTHROP – Head Coach Nathan Reck is in his 8th season at the helm of the East Buchanan Girls Basketball Team. Reck has compiled an 87-55 record throughout his tenure and is coming off a 19-6 record a season ago.
This year’s team is a mixture of experience and youth, but not short on talent in both areas.
The Buccaneers lost 3 starters from last year’s squad. Gone is Lauren Donlea, who graduated after setting several school records. She is now at Wartburg playing basketball. Lacy Anderegg and Lara Fox have graduated also.
With that said, this team brings back a lot of talent which includes sophomore point guard Laynee Hogan. As a freshman she started 24 games and scored 329 points (13.1 points per game). Hogan will be asked to pace the team offensively and handle the ball. Laynee is a scorer from the outside and can drive to the basket. Hogan was a 2nd-Team All-Conference player a season ago and a 1st-Team All-District.
Another returning starter from a year ago is senior forward Averiel Brady. A 1st-Team All-Conference, All-Region, and 1st-Team All-District player who is versatile from inside and outside. Brady averaged 12.84 points per game a season ago and led the team in rebounding with 216. After a big junior season, Brady will be asked to be a leader on the floor.
Averiel’s little sister Eden Brady is a junior guard/forward who scored 115 points last season as a sophomore. Eden is ready to step in and be a starter with a lot of potential.
Other returning letter winners include Jaeden Hellenthal, a junior forward, and Grace Long, a senior center. Hellenthal played in 14 games in 2021-2022, while Long was present in 8 games. Long brings size and will be the first legitimate post player for the Bucs in a long time.
Promising newcomers include two freshmen. Kreighton Peck will be a starter from day one and will take over the point guard duties. Elsie Flexenhar will be the first one off the bench.
Coach Reck says his concern is depth after losing 3 starters from last season. But strengths include the great nucleus that returns, and the team should still be able to play fast and pressure the ball on the defensive end.
As for the Tri-Rivers conference, again North Linn will be the team to beat. They return everyone from a State semifinal team. Springville was solid a year ago and should be good again this season. Edgewood-Colesburg may surprise.
Only 6 girls saw playing time in the first game of the season (win over Alburnett). Coach Reck adds that they will have more depth as girls get more experience in JV and in practice against the starters.
“We have a lot of new faces but one thing hasn’t changed, we play extremely hard,” says Coach Reck.
Assistant Coach is Kris Gruber.