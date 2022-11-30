Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WINTHROP – Head Coach Nathan Reck is in his 8th season at the helm of the East Buchanan Girls Basketball Team. Reck has compiled an 87-55 record throughout his tenure and is coming off a 19-6 record a season ago.

This year’s team is a mixture of experience and youth, but not short on talent in both areas.

