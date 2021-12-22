WINTHROP – The Class 1A, No. 10-ranked East Buchanan Buccaneers girls basketball team stays unbeaten as they take care of the Edgewood-Colesburg Vikings (4-4) in impressive fashion to set up a meeting with another undefeated team in No. 3-ranked Springville (10-0) on Tuesday night in Springville.
East Buchanan moves to 7-0 on the season with a dismantling of Ed-Co, creating 29 turnovers and collecting 20 steals en route to a 61-27 win.
“The girls came out and played one of the best first halves of basketball in my 6 years of being a head coach,” said Coach Nathan Reck, “Ed-Co is a team that is getting better and better throughout the year with 4 wins and we took the wind out of their sails from the tip, starting the game on a 17-0 run.”
The first 7 buckets of the game were off of assists and Coach Reck added, “it was quite an impressive team performance.”
The Buccaneers defense has been terrific all year and the impetus of their early success. By and large due to the 3/4-court press that creates turnover after turnover. The defense sets the tone and steals lead to quick transition baskets.
“We shot over 50% for the game, which has to be one of the firsts in my 6 years as head coach,” added Coach Reck, “We executed in the half court, the girls found the driving and passing gaps which led to a lot of easy buckets in the paint.”
East Buchanan had a trio in double-figures with a balanced scoring attack led by freshman Laynee Hogan with 17 points. Senior leader (and futured Wartburg Knight), Lauren Donlea added 14 points, while junior Averiel Brady was 7 of 9 from the field, dropping in 14 of her own.
“We were really playing unselfish basketball and setting up our teammates,” concluded Reck, “It sets a big stage for the girls tomorrow night against a top 5 team and 10-0 Springville. A top ten matchup, it will be fun and the girls are ready for it.”
Lauren Donlea:
14 points, 10 assists, 8 steals.
Averiel Brady:
14 points, 7 rebounds
Laynee Hogan:
17 points, 4 steals
Lara Fox:
7 points, 4 assists, 5 steals, 3 blocks
Lacy Anderegg:
4 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists
Eden Brady:
5 points, 2 rebounds
1 2 3 4 T
Ed-Co 4 5 8 10 27
EBW 23 18 15 5 61
As Coach Reck mentioned, this sets up a Tri-Rivers battle on Tuesday night against two top 10 and undefeated teams. No. 3-ranked Springville will play host to the No. 10-ranked Buccaneers.
Springville is led by the 6’1” senior, Lauren Wilson who is averaging 22.8 points a game. She’s big, but she will shoot the 3-pointer. East Buchanan will have to contain her.
BUCS ORIOLES
57.9 Pts/game 72.1
26 Pts/against 34.2
41.3% FG% 45.2%
69.9% FT% 56.7%
23.4 Rbd/game 33.8
18.9 Stls/game 16.1
7.7 TO/game 12.8
Look for this game’s stats and analysis in Saturday’s paper.