MIDLAND – The Class 1A, No. 11-ranked East Buchanan Buccaneers girls basketball team traveled to Midland on Friday night and came away with a 70-29 victory raising their overall record to 3-0 on the season.
“It was the most complete game we have had from tip to the finish in two years,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck.
The Bucs would jump all over the Eagles and take an early 22-6 first quarter lead. By halftime the score was 42-15.
“We kept up the defensive pressure and offensive aggression all 4 quarters,” added Reck, “ Loved our energy and ball movement, it was fun to coach.”
Freshman Laynee Hogan scored a career high 20 points to lead the Buccaneers in scoring. Lauren Donlea added 16 points, 5 steals and 4 assists, while Averiel Brady dropped in 14 points and collected 6 rebounds. Sophomore Eden Brady came off the bench to score 8 points and brought down 5 rebounds. Kyara Pals scored 5 points and had 4 rebounds. Senior Lara Fox had 5 points and 4 rebounds and Lacy Anderegg scored 2 and had 4 rebounds.
“Everything we were really working on since Lisbon in the last week we put together in the game,” said Reck, “so as a coach, I was really pleased.”
1 2 3 4 T
EBW 22 20 18 10 70
Midland 6 9 6 8 29
The East Buchanan Buccaneers were back home on Tuesday night, hosting Marquette Catholic (1-2). Look for stats and analysis in Saturday’s paper.